Toka Kahn-Clary vs. John Vincent Maralde Headlines Real Deal Boxing

PROVIDENCE, RI (November 10, 2017) Featherweight Contender and Hometown Hero, Toka Kahn-Clary, (23-1, 16 KO’s), of Providence, Rhode Island battles undefeated Philippines’ based contender John Vincent Moralde, (19-0, 10 KO’s) in the 10-round main event on Friday, December 1 at The Strand Ballroom and Theatre, it was announced today by Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing.

Tickets for ‘Real Deal Championship Boxing V’ starting at $45 are Now On Sale and can be purchased through TheRealDealBoxing.com and thestrandri.com.

The Strand Ballroom and Theatre is located at 79 Washington Street, Providence, RI, 02903. Doors will open on the evening of the event at 6:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 7:00 p.m. ET. The event will be telecast live on CBS Sports Network.

“We’re very excited to announce this outstanding featherweight clash between Toka Kahn-Clary and John Vincente Moralde,” said Holyfield. “The winner of this fight will have a great opportunity to continue his path towards a world title opportunity and these high stakes are exactly what will bring out the best in each fighter.

“This is clearly the toughest match of each fighter’s professional career and we anticipate an excellent fight for fans in the arena and those watching on CBS Sports Network.”

On October 19, Kahn-Clary, ranked #14 in the world by the World Boxing Association, made an emphatic return to battle with a blistering second round knockout of then undefeated David Berna in Atlanta, Georgia in front of a packed house and a nationally televised audience in Atlanta, Georgia as Holyfield celebrated his 55th birthday in his hometown.

The victory also earned Kahn-Clary the WBA-NABA Featherweight Title.

This will be Kahn-Clary’s first fight in Providence since his professional debut in June 2012. The 25-year-old will be making his fourth start of 2017 with prior victories this year against Angel Luna and Francisco Medel.

Just 23-years-old, Moralde will be fighting for the first time in the United States. Holder of the WBC Asian Boxing Council Featherweight Title, Moralde is coming off a third-round stoppage of Philip Parcon on February 28, 2017 in General Santos City, Philippines.

The heavy handed Moralde is on a three-bout knockout streak, two of which came in the first round.

Co-featured on the outstanding card and also making his U.S. debut is Undefeated Italian Cruiserweight Contender FABIO “Stone Crusher” TURCHI, (12-0-0, 9 KO’s), of Florence, Italy in an eight-round clash.

In a six-round featherweight clash, popular, undefeated Worcester, MA native IRVIN GONZALEZ, (7-0-0, 6 KO’s) battles ERNESTO GARZA, (9-2-0, 5 KO’s), of Saginaw, MI.

The heavy-handed Gonzalez started his professional career with six knockouts, all of which took place in the first two rounds. Most recently the 21-year-old won an eight round unanimous decision over Raul Lopez on June 10, 2017.

Riding a modest two-bout winning streak, the 29-year-old Garza returns to action following a six round unanimous decision over Edward Kakembo on August 25, 2017 in Warren, MI.

Junior welterweights will see action in a scheduled eight rounder with NICK DELOMBA, (11-2-0, 2 KO’s), Cranston, R.I., facing off against LOUIS CRUZ, (12-3-0, 6 KO’s), of Bronx, New York.

The 27-year-old DeLomba looks to move back into the win column after a very hard fought 10-round decision loss to Jimmy Williams on April 7, 2017 in Lincoln, R.I.

The upset minded Cruz heads to Providence following the biggest win of his career, a ninth-round stoppage of local favorite Anthony Karperis on July 28, 2017, in Huntington, New York.

In an eight-round junior middleweight battle, JEREMY ‘J Flash’ NICHOLS, (7-1-1, 2 KO’s), of Las Vegas, NV clashes with Worcester, MA native ANDY GONZALEZ, (6-2-0, 5 KO’s).

Nichols looks towards the win column following the first loss on his record, a hard-fought majority decision to undefeated Peter Dobson on June 24, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Gonzalez is also looking for a return to the win column losing a six-round majority decision to Antonio Chaves Fernandez on June 10, 2017 in his hometown.

Also featured on the card in separate bouts will be Lynn, MA knockout artist, junior welterweight KHIRY ‘TNT’ TODD, (6-0-0, 5 KO’s), and junior lightweight TIMMY RAMOS, (4-0-1, 4 KO’s, of Framingham, MA.

Further details on this exciting card will be announced shortly.