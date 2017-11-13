Jesse Angel Hernandez Cements Himself as a Super Bantamweight Contender with Impressive Unanimous Decision Over Glenn Dezurn

The Fort Worth, Texas, super bantamweight express named Jesse Angel Hernandez continued to pick up momentum last Saturday night, as he took his second consecutive undefeated record away, this time from Baltimore’s Glenn Dezurn.

Fighting on the Danny Jacobs vs. Luis Arias and Jarrell Miller vs. Mariusz Wach undercard at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, Hernandez (now 10-1, 7 KOs) used his height and reach advantages to maximum effect while scoring an eight-round unanimous decision over Dezurn (now 9-1-1, 6 KOs).

Despite a game showing from Dezurn, 26-year-old Hernandez was able to keep Dezurn at bay while landing long power shots. When Dezurn was able to make it inside, Hernandez would simply push him back. At the end of eight entertaining rounds, the judges’ scorecards read 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75, all for Hernandez.

“It feels great. I think I looked impressive,” said Hernandez. “I was winning every round. The game plan worked very well. I was trying to stay on the outside, with me being taller than him. My defense was better than his. He did more running than I thought he would. It was a good experience to fight another undefeated guy.”

The win over Dezurn was Hernandez’ “second 0 in a row.” Last August 4, at MGM Grand Detroit, and televised live nationally on ShoBox: The New Generation, Hernandez stopped Russia’s then undefeated Vladimir Tikhonov in five.

“Taking somebody’s 0 gives me the confidence to keep doing it,” continued Hernandez. “These are tough guys I’m fighting now. As I pick up fights and rounds, I feel like my experience is making me better and better. I feel like it’s to my advantage to be in tough every time like this.”

Hernandez’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions, says he was very impressed by his newest super bantamweight contender.

“Jesse’s speed, power, aggression and ring generalship were very impressive in this competitive match-up. With this win, Jesse showed that he is one of the best 122-lb contenders in the world. Boxing fans will hear more and more about him in the near future. The plan is to keep Jesse busy while increasing his exposure, to get him in position for a world title shot next year.”

“Things are going great. I feel like I’m with the right team,” said Hernandez. “Salita believed in me like I believe in myself. I will talk to my team and we’re looking forward to fighting again in January or February.”