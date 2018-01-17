Eyubov Calls Out Fellow Prospect: ‘Bring me Yves Ulysse Jr. I Will Run Him Out of the Ring!’

Already one of the most entertaining up-and-comers in boxing and willing to face anyone put in front of him, Kazakhstan-born slugger Bakhtiyar “Bakha Bullet” Eyubov, is calling out a fellow super lightweight prospect that most of his contemporaries try to avoid.



“Bring me Yves Ulysse Jr. next,” said Eyubov. I want to fight him.”

A true warrior, Eyubov says he’s willing to go where others fear to tread on his way to a world championship. “I know Ulysse is considered a difficult opponent and fighters are avoiding him, but I would run him out of the ring. I’ll stop him and get my respect in the division. I am too strong and too hungry. He can’t survive my tenacity!”

Montreal-based Ulysse (15-1, 9 KOs) was last seen in December dominating formerly undefeated Cletus Seldin over 10 one-sided rounds on HBO. The quick-fisted Canadian is currently rated #14 in the world by the IBF.

Eyubov (13-0, 11 KOs) returned to the ring last weekend, but had his stalking of opponent Maurice Chalmers cut short when Chalmers suffered an accidental headbutt. The fight was ruled a No Decision at 1:59 of the first round.

“I will stop him if that fight ever happens,” continued Eyubov. “I hope he doesn’t get intimidated by my confidence. I hope he’s a real man that likes a challenge. We will see.”

Eyubov’s promoter says he’s willing to try and make this interesting showdown a reality.

“This is a great fight,” said Salita. “Bakhtiyar says he wants to prove himself against a tough guy who can get him in the world ratings. We asked him who he wants, and he didn’t hesitate. He wants Yves Ulysse. Fights like this, between two hungry young lions are what boxing is all about. Both these guys are essentially undefeated. Ulysse’s loss was very controversial. It would be a sensational war.”